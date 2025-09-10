Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify ineligible beneficiaries of housing schemes, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said today.

He said the move aims to simplify and streamline the process of monitoring housing projects under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He cautioned that strict action will be taken against individuals who have availed houses despite already owning pucca houses or benefiting from other housing or Antyodaya schemes.

“The department has started the process of using AI to detect irregularities. Cases where beneficiaries fail to construct houses after receiving assistance are very few, but we are keeping a close watch,” the minister said.

Naik added that officials have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of houses and to take action wherever irregularities are detected.