Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing a steady decline in the number of AIDS patients, with the state aiming for zero new infections by 2030, said Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Currently, around 50,000 active AIDS cases exist across the state. Ganjam district accounts for the highest number of cases at 20,000, while Sonepur reports the lowest with only 150 cases. However, some cases remain undetected in various parts of the state, said Mahaling.

The Odisha Health Department has intensified efforts to ensure no new AIDS cases emerge by 2030. The government is implementing preventive measures and raising awareness to achieve this goal, the minister said.

250 radiographers to be appointed in government hospitals

In a move to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the state government will appoint 250 radiographers in government hospitals. They are expected to bring significant improvements in diagnostic services, he said.

The Health Department also plans to announce more positions in the near future, he added.