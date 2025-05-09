Bhubaneswar: The authorities of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, have cancelled the leaves of faculty members, doctors, health staff and officials in view of the emerging circumstances in the country.

The authorities today issued an office order asking all faculty members, resident doctors, health staff and officials to report to duty immediately.

In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind including vacation and station leave will be granted to any officer, except on medical grounds, till further orders, said the office order.

The officials and staff, who are now on leave, are directed to resume their duties immediately as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it added.