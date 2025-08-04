Bhubaneswar: UROSCOPIA 2025, a national operative workshop on advanced laparoscopic and retroperitoneoscopic urological surgery, concluded with resounding success at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, marking a milestone in Eastern India’s medical landscape.

Organised by the Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Odisha Urology Association, the event was the first of its kind in the region, drawing eminent urologists and young surgeons from across the country. The workshop combined expert-led live and semi-live surgeries, academic sessions, and hands-on training using the internationally renowned Tübingen model, introduced in Eastern India for the first time.

The three-day programme focused on patient-centric innovations in minimally invasive surgery for adrenal tumours, kidney and prostate cancers, and complex reconstructive procedures. Discussions highlighted how cutting-edge surgical techniques are translating into quicker recovery, safer interventions, and improved clinical outcomes.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, lauded the organising team for hosting an event of national relevance. “AIIMS Bhubaneswar continues to lead in delivering high-quality surgical education and advancing patient care,” he remarked.

Chairmen Dr. Prasant Nayak and Dr. Subodh Das expressed gratitude to the national faculty and delegates for their enthusiastic participation. Organising Secretary Dr. Manoj Das noted the overwhelming academic response and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled urologists.

The success of UROSCOPIA 2025 has sparked calls from the medical fraternity to make it an annual flagship event, positioning Eastern India as an emerging hub of surgical innovation and excellence.