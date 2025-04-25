Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar introduced its state-of-the-art Robotic Knee Replacement facility, setting a new standard for advanced medical care in Odisha.

With launching of the first-ever robotic knee replacement procedure in the government hospital, a female patient sucessfully underwent the knee replacement surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"In a ground-breaking surgery, the Department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS successfully performed the first Robotic Knee Replacement on a 66-year-old female patient. The procedure, which was carried out with precision and cutting-edge technology, went smoothly, and the patient is now in stable condition following the operation," said Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

He congratulated the entire Orthopaedics team for their success in performing this landmark procedure. He emphasised the significance of the robotic surgery facility, highlighting that it ensures access to advanced healthcare services for all segments of society.

"With the introduction of robotic services, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made Robo-assisted surgeries accessible to patients across all social strata," Dr. Biswas stated.

Knee replacement surgeries have long been known as "the surgery of the century," transforming the lives of patients suffering from debilitating knee arthritis. In the past, individuals in their 50s and 60s were often confined to their beds due to knee pain, with limited mobility. Now, knee replacement surgeries have become a beacon of hope for many, restoring movement and significantly improving quality of life.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s robotic knee replacement surgery represents a leap forward, with the added benefit of precision offered by robotic assistance. This technology minimizes the risks of human error and improves surgical outcomes by providing real-time feedback and allowing the surgeon to execute complex steps more accurately, said Dr. Bishnu Prasad Patro, HoD, Orthopaedics department.

In addition to improving surgical precision, the introduction of this technology also comes as a boon for the patients supported by government initiatives. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free knee replacement surgeries to eligible patients, has further expanded access to life-changing treatments, added Dr. Patro.

Along with Executive Director Dr. Biswas, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, HoD Orthopaedics Dr Patro, Dr. Sujit Tripathy, Dr. Gurudip Das, Dr. Meganath V Pawar and others were present on the occasion.

Traditional knee replacement procedures involved the use of jigs and cutting blocks, which, while effective, carried a potential for human error, particularly in complex cases involving severe deformities, previous surgeries, or advanced arthritis.

However, robotic technology takes this to the next level by providing real-time feedback to the surgeon, fine-tuning the procedure, and ensuring greater precision. Additionally, the robot can carry out certain steps independently using navigation and artificial intelligence, offering a higher level of accuracy and consistency throughout the operation.