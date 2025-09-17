Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar joined the nation today in launching the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, a dedicated health promotion and screening campaign focused on women’s health, family well-being, and community empowerment.

The initiative was inaugurated by Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, who also launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Kutir at the OPD Foyer. The Kutir serves as a helpdesk and registration point for participating women patients, attendants, and staff, many of whom availed free health check-ups and cancer screenings on the first day.

The 16-day campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, has been meticulously planned by AIIMS Bhubaneswar to benefit women patients and attendants, Infants and children, faculty, students, and healthcare staff, broader communities across rural and urban areas.

Daily health services and awareness activities will include free screening camps for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), oral, cervical, and breast cancer, anemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. Also, maternal and child healthcare services, menstrual hygiene awareness for adolescent girls and their mothers, nutrition and personal hygiene education, voluntary blood donation drives will be conducted.

The campaign is a collaborative effort involving multiple departments of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, including AYUSH, College of Nursing, Community & Family Medicine, Dentistry, Dermatology, Dietetics, ENT, Hematology, Hospital Administration, Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Psychiatry, Pulmonary Medicine, Transfusion Medicine & Blood Centre.

A comprehensive cervical and breast cancer screening for female patients and attendees was organized today by the department of Gynaecology. special sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutritional needs, and mental well-being to promote healthy practices among adolescent girls and their mothers, also conducted. Similarly, many other initiatives also organized by different departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, emphasized the importance of early detection, awareness, and community participation in achieving holistic health outcomes, especially for women and children.

To ensure last-mile connectivity, health camps and awareness sessions have been planned to be held in schools, slums, villages, and health centers.

The inaugural event was also attended by Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dean (Academics), Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena, MS(I/c), Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, (IT Chairman), along with faculty members, staff, and students.

Through daily interventions both within the hospital and across communities, the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan is poised to touch thousands of lives and set an example for institutions nationwide.