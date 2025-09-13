Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has once again brought immense pride to the state of Odisha and the Eastern India by securing the 14th rank among medical colleges in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

This outstanding performance marks a significant leap from 31st position in 2021 and 15th position in 2024, underlining the institute’s continued commitment to excellence in medical education, healthcare, and research.

Further adding to its laurels, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has also been placed in the top 100 institutions in the country in the "Overall" category, making it one of the few medical institutions to achieve such a distinction.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made notable progress across key domains such as infrastructure development, patient care, education, research, and institutional perception—all of which have contributed to its impressive ranking.

Dr. Biswas extended his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty, staff, and students, stating: “This recognition is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of our entire AIIMS Bhubaneswar family. We remain committed to our mission of delivering excellence in healthcare, fostering world-class research, and nurturing the next generation of medical professionals.”

The NIRF rankings evaluate institutions based on five core parameters, Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), Peer Perception (PP).

AIIMS Bhubaneswar achieved a commendable score of 64.31 out of 100, a reflection of its all-round performance and growing national reputation.

This year, AIIMS Bhubaneswar also secured the 12th best position in the India Today-MDRA Survey ranking of Best Medical colleges of India and 2nd position among emerging Medical colleges.

As the top-ranked medical college in Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar continues to set benchmarks in medical education and healthcare delivery, both regionally and nationally.

An event organised to celebrate this success was graced by prominent dignitaries including Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Dean (Examinations), Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA, Dr. Sudiptra Ranjan Singh (Registrar), Dr. Binod Kumar Patro, Dr. Debapriya Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Sipra Rout, Jagdish Sahu, and Raj Kishore Dash (PRO).