Bhubaneswar: In a landmark medical achievement, doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have successfully removed India’s largest kidney mass, weighing 8.7 kilograms, from a 50-year-old man suffering from a genetic condition known as Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

The patient, hailing from Nayagarh district in Odisha, had been enduring severe abdominal pain and discomfort due to the massive cystic kidney. Following a high-risk five-hour surgery, he is now stable and recovering well, according to hospital officials.

The complex procedure was led by Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, Associate Professor of Urology, and assisted by Dr. Sambit Tripathy, Assistant Professor, along with resident doctors Dr. Saharsh, Dr. Mithlesh, Dr. Huzaifa, Dr. Sabique, and Dr. Sachin. The surgical team was supported by an experienced anaesthesia team headed by Dr. Pooja Bihani, with contributions from resident doctors and operation theatre (OT) staff, including nurses Ms. Shreya and Ms. Parineeta.

“This was not just a medical success but a story of trust and teamwork,” said Dr. Das. He expressed gratitude to the patient and his family for their confidence in the team, and acknowledged the support of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, as well as Dr. Prasant Nayak, Head of the Urology Department.

Medical experts say that kidney masses of such size are extremely rare and pose significant surgical challenges. The successful removal of this kidney marks not only a record-setting event but also underlines the advanced surgical capabilities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.