Bhubaneswar: Amid a series of incidents of violence against women in Odisha, a female employee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, today accused a Nursing Officer of sexual harassment.

In a written complaint filed at the Khandagiri Police Station, the female hospital attendant alleged Nursing Officer Nanu Ram Choudhary called her into a doctor’s room, locked the door from inside, and misbehaved with her. She further accused him of inappropriate physical contact. The incident reportedly took place late last night.

The female hospital attendant immediately informed the hospital control room about the incident. Following their advice, she lodged a formal complaint with the police.

In response, hospital attendants staged a protest on the AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises, demanding action against the accused. At the time of filing this report, the Inspector-in-Charge of Khandagiri Police Station had arrived at the hospital and was in the process of pacifying the protestors.

The incident comes in the wake of several high-profile crimes against women in the state, including the gang rape of a woman on Gopalpur beach, the self-immolation of a B.Ed. student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, and the burning of a minor girl in Balanga, Puri — all of which have sparked outrage across Odisha and beyond.