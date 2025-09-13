Bhubaneswar: In a major initiative aimed at improving mental health among students and preventing suicides, the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will implement the ‘Never Alone’ programme — an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based mental health and wellness platform.

The programme is part of a broader strategy to offer round-the-clock support and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health among youth.

The ‘Never Alone’ app, officially launched on World Suicide Prevention Day at AIIMS-Delhi, will be implemented at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The platform provides a highly secure, web-based interface accessible 24x7 through WhatsApp, ensuring continuous mental health support for students. The Department of Psychiatric at the premier health institute will implement the app.

“Students will have both virtual and offline access to consultations with mental health and wellness experts through the app,” said Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The app focuses on three key pillars: screening for mental health concerns, intervention by professionals and volunteers, post-intervention follow-up.

The mental health screening process is personalized and secured. Upon receiving student queries, the app uses AI to generate a diagnostic summary, followed by a treatment link powered by AI. This link will be automatically sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, AIIMS-Delhi, Council for Wellness of Students (CWS) or trained student volunteers as opted by the student.

The initiative creates an integrated network of psychiatrists, counsellors, faculty members, and student volunteers, ensuring quick and confidential support.

The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar aims to set a national example through this innovative fusion of technology and compassion, addressing the growing need for accessible mental health services among students in higher education.