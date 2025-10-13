Bhubaneswar: An AIIMS employee, identified as Sudhanshu Khuntia, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Sarkantra area of Bhubaneswar this morning.

The assailants, who reportedly came on a scooter, fired at Sudhanshu when he was returning home after completing his night shift at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was working as a lab assistant at AIIMS and employed through an outsourcing agency.

According to initial information, the attack appears to be the result of past enmity.

Following the incident, tension gripped the locality as police reached the spot and began an investigation. Sudhanshu’s brother has reportedly attacked a person suspected to be involved in the shooting, leading to further tension in the area.

Police have started an investigation to identify the attacker.