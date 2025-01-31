Bhubaneswar: Despite suffering from certain health complications, a doctor continued to serve patients at a government hospital in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

Brajaraj Kar, a doctor at Ramgiri primary health centre (PHC) in Gajapati, has received appreciations from the state government for his remarkable service to people.

Kar, who is now suffering from some infection-related complications, did not avail any leave. He continued to attend patients at the PHC.

Kar even provided service to the patients and wrote prescriptions for their medication while he was being administered saline and injections at the PHC.

“Around 15,000 people depend upon this PHC for healthcare service. I am the lone doctor in this health facility. Many patients will face difficulties in my absence. So, I am attending the patients and simultaneously undergoing treatment for my health complications,” said Kar.

The Health and Family Welfare department of the state government praised Kar for his dedication to duty after a video of the ailing doctor attending patients went viral in social media.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling talked to Kar over videoconference and enquired about his health.

“Dr Brajaraj Kar has made the Health Department proud for his dedication to duty. He has become an example for the young doctors posted in government hospitals across the state. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the wellbeing of Dr Kar,” said the Health Minister.