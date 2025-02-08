Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty, who is now suffering from liver cirrhosis, was airlifted to Delhi today.

He was taken in an air ambulance from the capital city here to Delhi. He will be treated in a private hospital at Gurgaon, sources said.

Mohanty (66) had been admitted to a private hospital in the Odisha capital here three days ago.

He was in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was undergoing treatment for poor liver function.

Mohanty had developed certain health complications while shooting for an Odia film titled ‘Bou Butu Bhoota’ outside Odisha a few days ago.

The yesteryear Odia film (Ollywood) superstar had been rushed to the capital city for treatment.

“The health condition of Odia film superstar Uttam Mohanty is critical. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis. His liver has failed functioning and he is on the ventilator support since yesterday,” said the private hospital in a statement earlier in the day.

Mohanty is the husband of noted Odia film actress Aparajita Mohanty and father of popular actor Babusan.

Mohanty is well-known for his stellar performance in Odia movies Danda Balunga, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta, Rajanigandha, Chaka Bhaunri, Daiba Daudi, Kanya Dana, Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi, Pua Mora Kala Thakura and Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua among others.