Bhubaneswar: The air quality continues to degrade in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack after 2-day Diwali celebrations. The residents of Odisha's Twin City woke up to thick smog caused by pollution today morning.

Visibility on the highway and city roads dropped in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack due to 'poor' air quality.

Though, the intnese spell of rain had brought the 'unhealthy' air quality under control on Friday, after the first day of the Diwali celebration, the condition again deteriorated in Bhubaneswar after people defying restrictions started bursting crackers yesterday night on the second day of Diwali.

This morning, the air quality index in Bhubaneswar was 135, which is 'unhealthy' and can cause serious health hazards among sensitive groups.

Similarly, Cuttack City stood in the 'unhealthy' category with AQI 138 this morning.