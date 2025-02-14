Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee has appointed a new in-charge for party’s Odisha unit.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new in-charge of the Congress party in Odisha, said a notification issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal today.

Lallu has replaced Ajoy Kumar, a former IPS officer, as the AICC in-charge for Odisha.

Lallu had been elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly twice in the past. He had also served as the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a related development, Koraput Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has been made the AICC in-charge for northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

Notably, the AICC had appointed former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das as the president of OPCC three days ago.