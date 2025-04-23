Bhubaneswar: In a major update, the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) announced that all candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2023 will be allowed to appear for the Main Examination.

The Commission clarified only those candidates disqualified under Rule 18 of the OSSSC (Disciplinary and Conduct) Rules, 2012 for adopting unfair means during the Prelims will be barred from appearing in the Main Exam. All other candidates are deemed to have qualified.

The OSSSC further informed the date and mode of the Main Examination for various posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS)—will be announced in due course.

The Preliminary Examination for CRE-2023 (IV) was conducted from September 20 to October 8, 2024.