Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today advised the police personnel in Odisha to adopt modern technology and stay one step ahead of the criminals.

“Criminals are now using hitherto unknown tricks to deceive people. The police personnel should adopt modern technology and stay one step ahead of the criminals,” said the Chief Minister at the valedictory ceremony of the 69th Duty Meet of Odisha Police in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister put emphasis on modernization as well as capacity enhancement of the police force to meet the challenges ahead. He also highlighted the need of police reforms to provide better service to the people.

“The state government is giving prominence to the modernization of police force in Odisha. Steps are being taken to fill up as many as 10,000 posts in the Home Department to enhance the efficiency of Odisha Police,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government has decided to provide high-performance vehicles and two-wheelers to the police stations in the state as part of the modernization programme, he added.

“The state government will provide 9,000 two-wheelers to the police stations in the state. Each police station will get at least six two-wheelers. The government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for this purpose. It has been decided to recruit around 5,000 home guards in the state very soon,” stated the CM.

Majhi opined that cybercrimes have emerged as a major challenge for the police personnel. “Incidents of cybercrimes are rising day by day. This has become a major challenge for the police force. The state government is committed to strengthen the cyber cell of the Odisha Police to check cybercrimes and give justice to the victims of cyber fraud,” he said.

The state government will take steps to open cyber police stations in all districts of Odisha. A dedicated cybercrime branch will be set up in Odisha police to ensure proper probe into the cyber frauds committed in the state. The headquarters of the dedicated cybercrime branch will come up in the capital city. A senior police officer will be deputed to head the cybercrime branch, revealed Majhi.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the new buildings of Astarang, Balanga and Delang police stations in Puri district on the occasion.