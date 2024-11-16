Puri: A day after Kartika Purnima, all four gates of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri opened for devotees from today after a gap of one month.

The temple administration decided to open all four gates for smooth darshan of deities after the holy month of Kartika.

As per the decision, devotees can enter the temple through all four gates and exit through three gates. However, there will be no permission to exit through Singhadwar (Lion's Gate).

The temple authorities clamped restrictions with effect from October 18 on the entry of devotees through three gates due to heavy crowds during Kartika month. Hence, the devotees were allowed to enter Srimandir only through Singhadwar and exit through three gates.

After Kartika Purnima, the devotees including Habisyalis started making their way back to their respective places from Puri following which the temple administration opened all four gates for entry.