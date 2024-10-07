Bhubaneswar: All government buildings will wear orange colour in Odisha as the state government has decided to paint all its offices replacing existing colours.

As per an order released by Works Department of Odisha Government, all new government offices as well as existing buildings will adopt a uniform colour code at the time of periodical repair or renovation work.

While the exterior wall colour will be orange shade (RGB 254, 190, 152), the border will be coloured red (RGB 177, 85, 79).

Here's colour code for wall:

For border: