Bhubaneswar: Detailing out the steps taken by the Odisha Government for welfare of women and farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all the promises given in poll manifesto will be fulfilled.

Majhi said the State Government will run on basis of the suggestions of people. The Government has already presented the 'Vision 2036' before people for suggestions, with an aim to make ‘Vikashit Odisha’ a reality by 2036, he added.

Citing implementation of the Subhadra Yojana as promised in the poll manifesto, the Chief Minister said over 80 lakh women have so far been provided financial assistance. By the end of January, one crore women will be included under the yojana.

Majhi added the second installment of Subhadra money will be disbursed in March. Over one crore women will receive the money at a time.

In order to empower women financially and implement the 'Lakhapati Didi' scheme, Ministers of the State Government have already been sent to the districts to carry out surveys. Within 193 days, the Ministers will tour every district in 101 days and stay in the concerned district for 42 days, Majhi added.