Bhubaneswar: All schools in Bhubaneswar will be closed at 1 PM today.

The Odisha government has taken a decision in this regard in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bhubaneswar, which is scheduled at around 4.20 PM.

The PM will be in Odisha from November 29 to December 1 to attend the three-day-long DG/IGP conference.