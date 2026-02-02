Jajpur: All schools in Odisha's Jajpur town will remain closed on February 3 in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, the District Education Officer (DEO) said in a notification.

The President is scheduled to visit the Biraja Temple and have darshan of the deity. She will also offer Pindadana to her ancestors.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2.

After visiting Jajpur on February 3, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore on the same day.

Her engagements on February 4 will take place in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district. The President will unveil the statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren, a revered tribal leader, and interact with students at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Mahuldiha.

She will further inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple projects, including the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, developments at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) campus, an Archery Centre, city beautification and drainage upgradation works, various corporate social responsibility initiatives, and the MSCB University Information Technology Campus.

On February 6, the President will engage directly with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, one of Odisha’s premier biosphere reserves known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage.

Later that day, she will grace the ‘Black Swan Summit, India’ in Bhubaneswar, an event organised by the Government of Odisha in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network.

Concluding her visit on February 7, President Murmu will travel to Chhattisgarh, where she will inaugurate the ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ festival in Jagdalpur.

(With IANS inputs)