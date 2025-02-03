Bhubaneswar: Hockey India announced free tickets for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 matches to be held in Bhubaneswar.

As per the announcement, all tickets for the men’s and women’s matches scheduled from 15th to 25th February will be free of charge for fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

This gesture underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting the sport and creating an inclusive, fan-friendly environment, stated Hockey India in a release today.

Fans can easily secure their tickets through www.ticketgenie.in by registering their details to receive a virtual ticket. With this hassle-free system, there will be no need for redemption of online purchases, ensuring smooth entry to the stadium on match days.

“We are proud to host the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, a city that has become synonymous with world-class hockey. By offering free tickets, we hope to create an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium, with fans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the sport. This is a special opportunity for Odisha and India to showcase our passion for hockey on a global stage,” said Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “We are thrilled to make this edition of the FIH Pro League more accessible than ever before. Our goal is to inspire a new generation of hockey fans, and by removing the ticket cost, we are making sure everyone can be part of this incredible sporting event. We encourage all hockey lovers to grab their free tickets and cheer for our teams.”

As per the schedule, FIH Pro League 2024-25 will have top men’s teams from England, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and India, while the women’s teams from Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, and India will also battle it out. Each team will face off twice during this stage of the tournament.



The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will begin their FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign on 15th February with a match against England, followed by the Indian Men’s Hockey Team taking on Spain in their first game of the tournament on the same day.



Free tickets can be claimed now on Ticketgenie’s web portal (https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2024-25) and app, ensuring fans can enjoy the thrill of world-class hockey without any cost, making the sport more accessible than ever before.