Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today passed the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, bringing significant changes to the functioning of state-run universities. The amendments focus on the selection process for Vice Chancellors (VCs), faculty recruitment, and distance education, aiming to enhance university administration and academic standards.

Key Changes Introduced in the Bill

1. Revised Vice-Chancellor Selection Process:

a) A syndicate nominee will replace the state government nominee in the selection committee for appointing VCs.

b) The selection committee will now consist of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee, a Chancellor’s nominee, and the syndicate nominee.

c) The outgoing VC can reapply for the same post, but will not be involved in choosing the syndicate nominee.

2. Age Limit for Vice-Chancellors Increased:

The upper age limit for VCs has been raised from 67 years to 70 years to attract more experienced academicians into university leadership.

3. Faculty Recruitment Process Overhauled:

a) The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will no longer be responsible for recruiting university faculty members.

b) Instead, a new academic committee will handle faculty recruitment, comprising:

i. The VC or a nominee

ii. A Chancellor’s nominee

iii. Three subject experts nominated by the VC

iv. Head of the concerned department (HoD)

v. An academic representative from SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minority/PwD backgrounds

4. Expansion of Distance Education:

Universities that do not currently offer distance education programs will be required to introduce them, aiming to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

The bill is expected to enhance academic autonomy, streamline faculty appointments, and expand higher education access in Odisha. Once implemented, it will be known as the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024.