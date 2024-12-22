Puri: Since the queue system will be implemented for devotees at the Jagannath Temple from New Year 2025, here's the precise information about the new system.

As per the reports, the ramps will be installed inside the temple on December 27 and 28. The queue system will be implemented on trial basis on December 30 and 31. The new system will come into force from January 1, 2025.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed about the new system after review meeting with the temple administration today.

"We will start the change in darshan process from December 27 or 28. The trial run will be conducted for two days -- December 30 and 31. The queue system will be implemented from January 1, 2025 and everyone will be able to have darshan of deties in a smooth manner through the new process," he said.

However, no change has been made for entrance into the temple, the devotees will exit through 'Ghanti Dwara' and 'Garada Dwara'.

According to reports, women and senior citizens will have exit through 'Ghanti Dwara', while male devotees will exit through 'Garada Dwara'. All devotees will enter the temple via Singhadawar and then 'Sata Pahacha'.

"The devotees will enter the temple through 'Sata Pahacha'. After having darshan, they will exit through these two exit gates 'Ghanti Dwara' and 'Garada Dwara'," the Minister said.

Special arrangements are being made specially for women, children and elderly people under the new system for smooth darshan, he added.