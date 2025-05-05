Bhubaneswar: The allegation of using surplus neem wood from Puri Jagannath Temple in making of idols for Digha temple was proved to be false, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a report from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in connection with a probe into alleged use of surplus wood collected for 2015 Nabakalebar ceremony at Puri Jagannath Temple, Harichandan said that the surplus wood has not been transported to anywhere from Puri. The idols installed at Digha Jagannath Temple have been made of neem wood in Bhubaneswar.

"After discussing with Maharana servitors, it was made clear that it is impossible to carve 2.5 ft-high idols out of surplus wood. The Daita Nijog president Ramkrushna Dasmahapatra, who attended the inauguration ceremony of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, was summoned to clarify the statement he had made to a TV news channel in West Bengal. During questioning, he revealed that surplus wood from Puri had not been used in making of idols for Digha temple. He clarified that idols were carved by one sculptor namely Sudarsan Maharana of neem wood in Bhubaneswar. The SJTA investigated the claims and the sculptor also admitted the fact before the temple administration," the Minister said.

As per the Jagannath Temple Act, temple administration has sought an explanation from the senior servitor as to why this incident happened that hurt sentiments of Hindu. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. The temple administration will take necessary action if his explanation is not found satisfactory.

The SJTA also recommends for an SOP for servitors restricting them from disclosing rituals of deities before media.

Highlighting the norms for storing surplus wood of the temple, Harichandan said, "As per Record of Rights of Puri Srimandir, the surplus wood of deities are kept inside a room situated adjacent to Suara and Mahasuara Nijog. By the order of the then state government in 1995-96, a few surplus woods were also kept with the Daitapati Nijog. However, in the wake of the incident, we have decided to store all the surplus wood at 'Daru Ghar' (wood room) under the custody of Srimandir administration as per the Record of Rights. In this regard, the state government has formed a 5-member committee make a list of all surplus wood and shift the wood from Daita Nijog to wood room."

He stressed that Jagannath temple can be built anywhere. An SOP will be prepared soon in consultation with Chhatisa Nijog and Puri Mukti Mandap priests for all the Jagannath temples regarding rituals and ceremonies.

He made it clear that servitors of Puri Jagannath Temple are not entitled to attend function of any other Jagannath temple. An SOP in this regard will be prepared soon in consultation with Mukti Mandap Sabha members for servitors barring them from attending inauguration ceremony of any other Jagannath temple to ensure smooth conduct of rituals at Puri Jagannath Temple.