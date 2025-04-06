Bhubaneswar: A man reportedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train in Odisha's Khordha district after recording a video accusing his wife of prolonged mental harassment. The deceased, identified as Ramachandra Badajena from Kumbharbasta village, took the extreme step near the Nijigarh-Tapang railway track on Saturday.

In the video message, Ramachandra blamed his wife, Rupali, for his mental distress. Shortly after recording it, he died by suicide on the railway tracks.

According to reports, Ramachandra and Rupali were married for two years and had a daughter. His family alleged that he was being continuously harassed, which pushed him to the edge.

Following the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police reached the site and recovered Ramachandra’s body. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his parents, who accused Rupali and her family of abetment to suicide.

Police have arrested Rupali and booked her under Sections 108, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The deceased’s mother, in her statement to the police, claimed that Rupali often stayed away from their home and mistreated Ramachandra for not visiting her parental house frequently.

She also alleged that their family bore the full cost of the wedding and gave ₹20 lakh to the bride’s family. "My son suffered constantly after marriage. This tragic end is a result of the cruelty he faced. We demand justice," she said.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.