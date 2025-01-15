Bhubaneswar: A senior OAS officer has been appointed as the joint secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued a notification in this regard recently.

Senior OAS officer Alok Kumar Pradhan, who was serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Keonjhar, has been transferred and posted as the joint secretary to the Chief Minister, said the notification.

Notably, Konjhar is the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Similarly, senior OAS officer Padma Charan Sahoo has been posted as the deputy secretary to Sports and Youth Services Department in Odisha, it added.

OAS officer Kishore Kumar Panda, who was working as additional sub-collector at Anandpur in Keonjhar, has been transferred and posted as the sub-collector and sub-divisional magistrate in Khurda, said the notification.