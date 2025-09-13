Bhubaneswar: The public transport system in Bhubaneswar faced disruption on Saturday as Ama Bus drivers staged a “steering down” protest demanding timely payment of salaries.

As many as 43 buses remained parked at the Pokhariput depot, leaving daily commuters stranded and causing inconvenience across several routes.

The protesting drivers said that their salaries are usually credited by the 10th of every month. While they received their August salary on the 11th, no payment has been made so far in the month of September.

“For the last three days, the authorities have been giving us false assurances. We are yet to get our salary. Besides, there are no restrooms for Ama Bus employees, we are forced to work extra hours without weekly offs, and we don’t get ESI benefits,” alleged the agitating drivers.

They further questioned the role of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which has outsourced the driver appointments to Chakra e-Transport. “If CRUT has handed over the charge to a third party, who will take responsibility for our social security?” they asked.