Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will deploy electric buses (e-Buses) in six more urban areas in Odisha.

The e-Buses will be deployed as part of the expansion of ‘Ama Bus’ service in the state. This was revealed during the 50th board meeting of the CRUT today.

The e-Buses will be deployed in Keonjhar, Baripada, Angul, Jharsuguda, Berhampur and Sambalpur. All the new buses will be equipped with inbuilt Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance commuter safety, said the CRUT in a statement.

A state-of-the-art depot for e-Buses will be set up at Samanga in Puri to ensure smooth operations of buses in the Pilgrim City, it added.

As per the official data, CRUT has created a highly accessible public transit ecosystem with its fleet of 670 Ama Buses, including 290 e-Buses with a network of 1,399 km, having nearly 2099 bus stops, across 115 routes. It is now serving more than three lakhs commuters daily.

As part of its digital transformation, CRUT has introduced Ama Bus App, ATVMs, Ama Bus Card, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Odisha and WhatsApp-based ticketing system.

Moreover, the state government has introduced online booking for Ama Bus tickets and ferry services in Chilika lake.