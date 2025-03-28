Bhubaneswar: The 'Ama Bus' service is set to expand to eight more towns across Odisha, enhancing the state's urban transport network. The new towns to benefit from the service include Angul, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Baripada, Jeypore (Koraput), Balasore, and Rayagada. The announcement was made during the 49th Board Meeting of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) held on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Development Commissioner and CRUT Chairperson Anu Garg, focused on reviewing the current public transport operations and devising strategies to improve safety, service quality, and accessibility.

Key Safety Measures Introduced

CRUT has implemented several safety measures to enhance commuter security. Speed limits have been strictly enforced, with electric buses capped at 35 km/h, diesel buses at 40 km/h on city routes, and 50 km/h on intercity highways. Regular training programs have been introduced for bus crews, covering safe driving, behavioral training, electric bus operation, and first-aid procedures.

Additionally, trials for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and dashboard cameras are underway, with 10 agencies installing devices in eight buses as a proof-of-concept. An Accident Review Committee, in collaboration with the State Transport Authority, will investigate incidents and conduct monthly safety assessments.

Enhanced Passenger Support and Training Standards

To improve the passenger experience, a toll-free assistance number (18005700218) has been introduced, operational from 6 AM to 10 PM. A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hiring and training Captains and Guides has also been rolled out, ensuring professionalism and adherence to government standards. All new bus captains will be required to complete training at the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Driving Training Institute before deployment.

Service Expansion and Performance-Based Incentives

CRUT also plans to extend its bus pass system—previously available only in the Capital Region—to other cities where the Ama Bus service operates, including Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur. Furthermore, a Key Performance Indicator (KPI)-based incentive system will be introduced to recognize and reward top-performing Captains and Guides across Odisha for excellence in safety, passenger satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

With these developments, CRUT aims to deliver a safer, more reliable, and commuter-friendly transport system, strengthening connectivity and accessibility across the state.