Bhubaneswar: In view of the Diwali celebrations, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has announced restrictions on the Ama Bus service tomorrow.

In an official announcement on X, CRUT informed the Ama Bus service will operate only till 3 PM on October 20. The restriction will apply across all cities where the service is functional.

Additionally, the CRUT helpline service will also remain operational only till 3 PM tomorrow. Regular bus services will resume on October 21, the post mentioned.

The Ama Bus service currently operates in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, Pipili, Puri, Konark, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.