Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will change the name of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha', a flagship rural welfare scheme launched by the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik.

The scheme 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' will be renamed as 'Bikasit Gaan Bikasit Odisha', informed Odisha Panchayatiraj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik today.

A new guideline of the scheme will be released by the government in two days, he said.

As per the revised guidelines, the Palli Sabha (community meeting) will be focused and panchayat representatives will be given power for the development of villages. The villages will be developed as per proposals received from the rural residents, the Minister added.

The previous BJD government had modified the earlier 'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash' by giving it a new dimension in the form of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha'. The scheme was launched in all 30 districts by November last year, a month after it was implemented in the state to augment rural infrastructure preserving the rich cultural heritage.

The scheme aims at empowering the villages with internet facilities, sports infrastructure, training hubs for SHGs, banking, and digital connectivity.