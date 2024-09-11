Bhubaneswar: A senior official of Ambuja Cement was arrested on charges of offering bribes to the Collector of Odisha’s Bargarh district today.

The arrested person has been identified as Rambhav Gattu, Chief Manufacturing Officer (East) of Ambuja Cement in Chhattisgarh.

Gattu today visited the Collectorate in Bargarh to meet Collector Aditya Goyal. During the meeting, Gattu presented a flower bouquet and a packet of sweets to the Collector.

Suspecting something unusual, the Collector asked his peon to open the packet.

The peon opened the packet and found four bundles of Rs 500 notes inside it.

The Collector immediately informed the incident to the Vigilance department and asked police to detain Gattu.

Soon, the Vigilance sleuths reached the Collectorate and seized the packet containing Rs 2 lakh in cash.

The Vigilance department registered a case against Gattu for his attempt to bribe the Collector. The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and the PC (Amendment) Act-2018.

Gattu was later arrested and produced in a Special Vigilance Court.