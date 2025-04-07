Pipili: A major mishap was averted last night after an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient caught fire near Pipili in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident took place when the ambulance was en route from Delang to Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the ambulance was transporting a snakebite victim to Bhubaneswar for treatment when it suddenly caught fire while in motion. The ambulance driver and medical staff managed to safely evacuate the patient and themselves before the fire could cause any harm. No injuries or casualties were reported.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

The patient was soon transferred to another ambulance and taken to the hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Preliminary findings suggest a possible short circuit in the ambulance's battery as the cause of the fire. Further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason.