Bhubaneswar: In order to clear extra rush during festive season, the Indian Railways will run festival special express trains between Puri and New Delhi, as per the schedule below.

1. Anand Vihar – Puri- Anand Vihar, unreserved festival special (Train No.04408/04407)

Train No. 04408, Anand Vihar – Puri festival Special Express, will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:00 hrs (11 PM) on 18.10.2025 (Saturday). Train No. 04407, Puri–Anand Vihar festival Special Express, will depart from Puri at 16:30 hrs on (4.30 PM) on 20.10.2025 (Monday).

The major stoppages of these trains between Puri and Anand Vihar are Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Tata Nagar, Bokaro steel city, Hazaribagh Road, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mirzapur and Ghaziabad.

Coach Composition: General and sleeper coaches - 15, Luggage cum Brake van-1, Divyangjan coach –1.

2. Puri-Nizamudin (Train No. 08475) one way express special (via Sambalpur city -Jharusguda Road)

Train No. 08475, Puri-Hajarat Nizamudin Express Special will depart from Puri at 04:50 hrs on 19.10.2025 (Sunday). The major stoppages of the train between Puri and Nizamudin are, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur city, Jharusguda Road, Bilaspur, Jhansi and Agra Cant.

Coach Composition: General coaches -4, sleeper-14, Luggage cum Brake van-cum Divyangjan- 2.

These special train services are arranged to meet festive season demands and passenger convenience, covering important stations across the East Coast Railway zone.