Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on December 28, informed state BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar today.

As per the schedule, the HM will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport on December 28 evening. He will return to Delhi on December 29 evening.

However, Shah's trip to Sambalpur is not in his schedule, Tomar said.

During the Home Minister's one-day visit to Odisha, he is scheduled attend the national party meeting in Bhubaneswar through video conference on December 29 morning. The party presidents of all the states, in-charges and national party bearers will be present at the meeting to be held in Delhi.