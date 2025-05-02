Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on a two-day tour starting May 10, informed State BJP president Manmohan Samal today.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on May 10. On the first day, he will travel to Jatni to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Forensic University. Later in the evening, he will visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to offer prayers, following which he will stay overnight in the pilgrim town, said Samal.

The next day, May 11, Shah will proceed to Sambalpur, where he will visit the Samaleswari temple and launch several development projects. He will then return to the state capital to address a public rally at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Samal added.