Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha, which was scheduled to begin on May 10, has been cancelled, Sambalpur BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra informed today.

“While there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry, internal sources have informed us about the cancellation,” Mishra told reporters.

The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. India has carried out a strong retaliatory strike under Operation Sindoor, leading to increased alertness at the national level.