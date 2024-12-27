Bhubaneswar: Amid nation-wide grief over demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Odisha scheduled on December 28 was cancelled.

As the entire country is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Odisha stands cancelled, informed Jajpur Lok Sabha Member Rabindra Narayan Behera today.

Shah was scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening. He was to attend three programmes including national party meeting next day on December 29 in the state capital.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. The leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the departed soul remebering his contribution to nation.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India’s history,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his last respects, calling Dr. Singh a statesman and a distinguished economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s modern economic policies.

In view of the demise of the former Prime Minister and as a mark of respect, seven days of mourning would be observed throughout India till January 1, 2025, a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated today.

According to the notification all government programmes scheduled for Friday were cancelled.