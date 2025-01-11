Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways Officer Amitabh Singhal officially joined as the first Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the newly established Rayagada Railway Division under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The appointment of Singhal marks a key step in operationalizing the new division and advancing infrastructure development in the region.

The formation of the Rayagada Railway Division is part of a significant initiative to accelerate the development of the railway network, particularly in the southern districts of Odisha. This division will focus on the tribal and aspirational districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Kalahandi, driving an expedited transformation in these underserved areas, ECoR release stated.

Singhal's appointment to this vital role aims to ensure the fast-tracked execution of divisional headquarters and the rapid development of railway infrastructure in these regions. His leadership is expected to play a transformative role in boosting economic growth, improving connectivity, and generating employment opportunities, especially in the tribal belt of South Odisha.

With an impressive track record in the Indian Railways, Singhal is a graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from NIT Trichy. He joined Indian Railways in 1999 as an Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer. Since then, he contributed significantly to key projects, including the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of the Vande Bharat Express (Train-18), as well as innovations in railway electrification.

This new chapter in railway development will offer crucial benefits to local communities, improving access to markets, healthcare, and education. It will also facilitate growth in local industries, such as agro-based sectors, and provide a significant boost to tourism in Southern Odisha’s scenic and culturally rich regions.

The Rayagada Railway Division is poised to be a key catalyst for the region’s economic growth, positioning Odisha as a major travel and economic destination. It will also help in the promotion of local products such as Koraput coffee and turmeric, which are set to see wider markets and greater opportunities for expansion.

The establishment of this division is a strategic move to enhance connectivity, bolster the region's economy, and contribute significantly to India’s broader infrastructural and economic growth.

