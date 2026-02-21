Angul: In a bid to prevent forest fires caused by human activities, the Angul district administration has imposed restrictions on picnics and social gatherings in forests under the Angul Forest Division.

According to a notification issued by Angul Sub-Collector Mayadhar Behera, the restrictions will come into force from March 1 and remain in effect until the onset of the monsoon.

Visitors to forest areas will also be prohibited from carrying matchboxes, lighters, or any inflammable substances. The curbs will apply to all reserved forests, protected forests, and village forests under the Angul Forest Division.

The notification warned that violators would face strict action under the Odisha Forest Act, 1972; the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972; and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Angul Forest Division is known for its rich tropical dry deciduous forest ecosystem, primarily dominated by Sal trees, and is considered ecologically significant.