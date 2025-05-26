Bhubaneswar: Industrialist Anil Agarwal has renewed his plea for establishment of the Vedanta University at Odisha’s Puri town to provide world-class education to Indian students.

Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Group, made fresh push for setting up of a varsity at Puri a few days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked the Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP).

The Vedanta chief opined that India should create world-class educational institutions in the wake of Harvard row.

“More and more Indians want world-class education. The West is closing its doors. Around 800 Indian students at Harvard are facing the unfortunate circumstances. We should create Harvards and MITs in India,” said Agarwal in a Twitter (X) post.

According to Agarwal, Vedanta Group is interested in setting up of a world-class university at Puri. He also promised financial support for less-privileged students.

The Vedanta chief pleaded that allocation of suitable land should not be a constraint for establishment of big educational institutions in the country.

“It will be a not-for profit and digital first university with the best faculty and students from India and abroad. Students from less privileged backgrounds will get full financial support. Land should not become a constraint for building large universities,” said Agarwal.

It is worth maintaining here that the Vedanta Group had signed an MoU with then BJD government in Odisha in 2006 to set up a university at Puri.

The state government had acquired around 3,500 acres of land from private individuals for the varsity project. However, some displaced households moved the Orissa High Court and challenged the land acquisition.

The HC quashed the land acquisition process in 2010 and directed the state government to return the land to their owners.

The Supreme Court also upheld the Orissa HC order while hearing a petition filed by the Vedanta Group.