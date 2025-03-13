Puri: To facilitate a smoother distribution of Mahaprasad to devotees at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, the establishment of an 'Annakhetra' outside the Uttara Dwara of the temple has been proposed, said Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deva today after reviewing the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa works.

He said the existing Anand Bazaar, where Mahaprasad is sold and consumed, is struggling to accommodate the growing number of devotees. The congestion in the area has been making it difficult to serve Mahaprasad efficiently.

To address this challenge, a designated space outside the Uttara Dwara has been identified for setting up the 'Annakhetra'. The initiative aims to provide a more organized and comfortable experience for devotees partaking in Mahaprasad, he said.