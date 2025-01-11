Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the annual state-level flower exhibition in the capital city here by a day.

This was announced by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia today.

The state government has decided to extend the annual flower exhibition at Ekamra Kanan in the capital here by a day in view of the huge enthusiasm among people to visit the show, said the minister.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had inaugurated the flower exhibition, jointly organised by the Regional Plant Resources Centre (RPRC) and Plant Lovers’ Association, at Ekamra Kanan on January 7.

The flower show was supposed to conclude on January 11 (today). “The exhibition will continue till January 12,” added the minister.

As many as 70 agencies from across the state have opened their stalls at the exhibition.

At least 500 varieties of flowers including rose, marigold, dahlia, zinnia and fern are on the display at the mega exhibition.