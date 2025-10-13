Bhubaneswar: Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Minister Pradip Bal Samant today inaugurated the annual terracotta exhibition, Mruttika-2025, in the Odisha capital here.

The terracotta expo, organised at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, will continue till October 19.

“Terracotta and pottery craft symbolizes Odisha’s ancient culture and glorious heritage. More than 36,000 artisans across the state earn their livelihood through this craft. The annual terracotta exhibition aims to economically empower these artisans and promote this rich handicraft tradition,” said the minister.

Attending the inaugural ceremony, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicraft Department, stated that the main objective of this event is to enhance the commercial prospects and economic development of artisans by showcasing terracotta and pottery crafts under one roof.

This year, 210 stalls have been set up, and the exhibition will remain open every day from 11 am to 9 pm. Around 350 terracotta and pottery artisans across all districts of Odisha are participating in the event. The total business during the exhibition is expected to exceed R3 crore, said the department.

Cultural programmes are being organised every evening. In the theme pavilion, the journey of terracotta handicrafts from traditional artistry to modern decorative items has been showcased, it added.

It is noteworthy that there are more than 40 terracotta craft clusters in the state. Among the 61 handicrafts recognized by the state government, ‘Terracotta and Pottery’ is one of the most ancient crafts. All participating artisans have been provided with free stalls, along with travel expenses, daily allowances, and transportation costs for materials by the state government, said the department.

“For the development of infrastructure in the handicrafts sector, Common Facility Centres / Handicraft Tourism Centres / Raw Material Banks are being established in 28 major handicraft clusters across the state. These projects are being executed in a phased manner under the brand name 'Srujanika',” it added.

The state government, in the recent past, has increased the daily allowance of artisans for their exposure visits outside the state from Rs 300 to Rs 500 to promote handicrafts. To create a new generation of artisans, the government has operationalize 18 training centres across 17 districts during the current year.