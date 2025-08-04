Bhubaneswar: Exposing security loopholes at Puri Jagannath temple, a devotee was caught using a spy camera on the premises of the 12th century shrine today.

The devotee, identified as Vipul Patel of Gujarat, was caught with the spy camera on the shrine premises by Singhadwar police at the Holy Town.

The authorities of Jagannath temple have banned the use of mobile phones and cameras on the shrine premises.

A few days ago, a local devotee, identified as Abhijit Kar, was found capturing footage of deities inside the shrine by using a spy camera.

The spy camera was concealed within the frame of Kar’s spectacles. During interrogation, Kar admitted to recording the footage of the interiors of the temple through the spy camera.

The police had removed the recorded contents from Kar’s mobile and released him after securing a written undertaking.