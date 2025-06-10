Balasore: A week after alleged attack on a revenue official in Mayurbhanj district, a mining official fell prey to sand mafia in Balasore district today.

A group of sand mining mafia allegedly attacked Tapas Kumar Behera, the Junior Mining Officer, at Kathasagada area in Remuna. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, Behera accompanied by one office staff rushed to Kathasagada for inspection acting on a tip off about illegal sand mining operation in the Budhabalanga riverbed. After seeing the official at the site, the sand mafia intercepted his vehicle, dragged him out and physically assaulted him inhumanly. He suffered a serious head injury in the attack.

A complaint in this connection has been lodged at police station.

On June 2, Bhima Kanta Majhi, Additional Tahsildar, Kaptipada, Mayurbhanj district, was attacked by sand by a group of people led by one Alok Rout and others allegedly linked with an illegal mining gang while he was on his way to raid illegal mining at some sand ghats. The accused torched his vehicle and humiliated publicly with derogatory remarks about his caste. The incident took place in front of Kaptipada police station, triggering public outrage and serious concerns on the safety and security of government officials on duty.

While 9 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, the Revenue Minister warned of taking stringent action against the culprits.