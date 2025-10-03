Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 9, predicted the IMD today.

The deep depression over the coastal Odisha has weakened into a depression and lay centered over the interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh, said the IMD in its weather bulletin.

The system is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards across interior Odisha and then northwards across north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure during next 24 hours, it added.

“There is also likelihood of development of a fresh cyclonic circulation/low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around October 9,” said the IMD.

Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall till October 5 due to the impact of the existing depression.

Heavy to very haeavy rainfall may lash Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts on October 4. The IMD has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

Similarly, several districts of Odisha including Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Bolangir may witness heavy rain on Saturday.

This apart, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds in districts like Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal on October 4.

Two districts of Odisha—Nabarangpur and Nuapada—may witness heavy rainfall on October 5. Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is likely in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Sunday.