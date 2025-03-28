Rourkela: Just two days after miscreants damaged the window glass of the Vande Bharat train, another train fell victim to a similar stone-throwing incident in Odisha.

The glass window of an AC coach on the Dakshinvihar Express was shattered near Phatapipe, between Rourkela and Bandhamunda stations, at around 6 PM on Friday. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.

Per railway officials, the window of berth number 71 in coach B-4 was damaged when miscreants hurled stones at the train, which was traveling from Durg, Chhattisgarh, to Aaraa, Bihar.

Some passengers alleged children from the Phatapipe slum were responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel launched an investigation into the incident.

This follows a similar case on Wednesday, when the glass windows of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express were shattered due to stone pelting between Kansabhal and Kalunga stations at approximately 12:30 PM. That attack resulted in injuries to two passengers.